TV’s Dr Dawn Harper to attend Q&A session in Warwick

TV’s Dr Dawn Harper is set to attend a question and answer session in Warwick later this month.

The session is part of an event, which is hosted by Inspired Living at their Austin Heath retirement village in Heathcote.

Austin Heath retirement village in Warwick. Photo supplied.

The ‘assisted living’ event, involves a free seminar which will involve industry experts discussing the benefits the later living retirement village, launched specifically for those who need an element of care, but still want to remain independent in their own home.

Experts set for the panel include: Dr Dawn Harper (This Morning TV presenter, co-presenter of Embarrassing Bodies, and author of ‘Live Well to 101’), John Kennedy (an independent adult care specialist) and James Cobb, director of Inspired Villages.

Audience members will be given the opportunity to discover more about ‘assisted living’ options as well as contributing to the discussion, with the panel providing tailored, expert advice.

The event aims to make people aware of the alternatives to care homes and home care and is targeted at families who have older relatives who may not be coping as well as they could be.

Janine Devaney, Austin Heath community liaison manager, said: “Experience has shown us that many families spend time with their loved ones over the festive period and often identify that their parent or older relative is in need of additional support.

“Housekeeping and meal preparation are usually top of the list, however, retaining independence whilst receiving this extra support is crucial to the vast majority of people.

“At Inspired Villages, our ethos is centered around mental and physical well-being and encouraging our residents to live younger for longer.

“As such, we look forward to the discussion with Dr Dawn Harper and John Kennedy on how this is achievable whilst receiving the vital support that many may need.”

The event takes place on Thursday January 31 from 4pm to 6pm. The sessions are open to the public and will take place at the Austin Heath Village in Heathcote.

The first phase of Austin Heath saw the launch of 49 apartments and Eric’s Lounge, a social hub for residents to meet up for a coffee, enjoy a light lunch, play games or take part in other activities.

Meanwhile, the second and final phase will see the opening of the eagerly-awaited wellness spa this spring, including a spa pool, sauna, steam room, treatment suite and relaxation spaces.

Also opening in the spring will be a brasserie, a garden room, a library, a beauty salon and a further 57 apartments will be made available.

