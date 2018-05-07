Troops to march through Warwick District this week

Soldiers are set to march through the Warwick District this week.

Thirty soldiers from the Ministry of Defence’s Kineton Station in Southam will march through Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth on Wednesday May 9.

Alongside a tent that will be set up in St Nicholas Park in Warwick, the soldiers aim to raise awareness of the opportunities offered by careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Soldiers, who serve as STEM Ambassadors at Kineton’s Marlborough Barracks, will demonstrate various activities such as coding, rocket and helicopter building in the tent that promotes STEM and critical thinking.

The marching troops will set off from Kineton Station shortly after midday, scheduled to arrive in Leamington town centre at 1.20pm.

They are due to arrive in Warwick town centre one hour later.

In Warwick the troops will stop and talk with the public in and around the STEM tent manned by their colleagues.

The soldiers will then continue marching to Kenilworth Castle where they are expected to arrive after 4pm.

Major John Rendall, Kineton Station Commander, said: “Last year our troops marched through Warwickshire to mark the 75th anniversary of Kineton Station.

“2018 is the Year of the Engineer so we decided to use this year’s march as an opportunity to show how important STEM skills are in the Army.

“Our engineers can meet every challenge and are deployed across the globe in exciting and challenging environments. They are the critical component in delivering combat capability which protects the nation.

“I hope that the presence of our soldiers on the streets of Warwickshire will inspire young people to consider a career in engineering.

“Within or outside the Army, engineering offers the opportunity to shape the future of the world in which we live.”

Throughout the year soldiers at Kineton Station will hold various workshops with local schools to inspire young people to consider STEM courses and careers.