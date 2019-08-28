Triple half marathon challenge for Southam man in aid of charity inspired by sister

A Southam man has set himself a long distance running challenge to boost the charity set up in memory of his sister.

David Woo decided to tackle a trio of local half marathons to boost The Karen Woo Foundation.

The foundation was instigated by David, his family and friends of his sister Karen, who was killed in 2010 in northern Afghanistan.

She had been part of an aid team running an eye camp who were on their way back to Kabul when they were attacked by Taliban insurgents and she and most of the team were killed.

The foundation aims to provide grant assistance to healthcare and education projects in Afghanistan, particularly for women and children.

David, who admits to not being a long distance runner but often takes part in the Leamington Spa Parkrun, said: “This year to try and raise money for the foundation I set myself the challenge of running three local half-marathons and all within a total time six hours.

"I completed the Leamington Spa HM in July, had the Kenilworth run on September 1 and the Rugby half-marathon on October 27. I’ve been a resident of Southam for the past 10 years having worked in Leamington and the area since about 2005.”

To sponsor David visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-woo