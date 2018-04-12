Trio of Kenilworth dogs looking for new home

An inseparable trio of Kenilworth dogs are looking for a new home after the death of their former owner.

Nine-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, Gizmo, eight-year-old Rottweiler, Dion, and seven-year-old Pomeranian, Candy, have lived together for the past seven years.

Staff at Dogs Trust Kenilworth say they are devoted to one another and love to curl up together in one big bed.

Claire Rowe, Rehoming Centre Deputy Manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: “They say that two’s company and three’s a crowd, however this is definitely not the case with Dion, Candy and Gizmo.

"They are a bit of an unlikely trio but they really will make the perfect additions to a family who believe a dog is for life.

“Taking on one dog, let alone three, can be a challenge, but these three get along so well, we’re desperate not to separate them so they can enjoy the rest of their lives together, like they have always known."

Anyone interested in adopting the dogs should phone Kenilworth Dogs Trust on 0300 303 0292 or should pop into the site in Honiley.