Tributes paid to man who died after hit and run in Bishops Tachbrook

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after a hit and run in Bishops Tachbrook.

Thomas Radbourne, aged 26 from Tamworth, died when his motorbike was in collision with a small black car in Banbury Road at around 9.50pm on Monday night.

Thomas Radbourne. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

The black car failed to stop at the scene. The occupants are believed to be an Asian male and female.

Today his family said: "Our dearest Thomas - the most gentle, thoughtful, kindest, generous, selfless son, brother and friend.

"We have absolutely no idea how we will be able to live without you, we love and miss you terribly.

"We will help speak for you to find the truth and get justice now that you cannot." #justicefortom

Detective Inspector Collette O'Keefe, who is leading on the investigation, said: "This was a tragic incident which has led to the death of a young man who had his whole life ahead of him.

"We are doing everything we can to identify and locate the occupants of the black car, and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen a dark vehicle in the area around this time to please come forward.

"Additionally, if anyone was driving in this area at the time and may have dashcam footage, please get in touch.

"Any information you give may be vital in helping us to investigate exactly what happened in this collision."

If anyone has any information they should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 445 of July 29.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.