Tributes paid to former Leamington Mayor Peter Barton who had a "good heart" and "would move heaven and earth" to help his family

Tributes have been paid to former Leamington Mayor Peter Barton who died aged 76 recently.

Mr Barton's funeral took place at St. Peter Apostle Catholic Church in Leamington last month and at the service his son Pete gave a eulogy.

He told how his father was a retail businessman, who left college in 1962 and went straight into the family business

He was managing director of Percy F Wale for close to 40 years from 1967 to 2005, whereupon he launched his bespoke consultancy furniture business and ultimately the commercial rental of the premises.

Former staff members from over the years attended the funeral.

Mr Barton's public service was extensive and impressive.

He was a Warwick district councillor, deputy leader of the district council and also its chairman.

He also served as the chairman of the council's planning and services committee and land and buildings committees.

Pete said: "Dad worked tirelessly for the development, growth and future prosperity of this town.

"This, of course, is evidenced by his work with the Royal Priors shopping centre and other key retail initiatives."

Mr Barton was committed and dedicated to the Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club, the town's Round Table group and its Twinning Society for which he was the Life Vice President.

Pete said: " His work with our twin towns Sceaux, Bruhl and Heemstede both broke down barriers and enabled reconciliation.

"I do remember for his extensive commitments however as children we were privileged to experience his work, especially with communities at home and abroad.

"I have fond memories of carnival week in Germany, being part of the annual Christmas food parcel delivery, the opening of Europa Way and taking part in the annual Leamington Fun Run.

"Many of Dad’s friends have emailed the family this week to highlight both his achievements plus his extraordinary organising skills."

Pete provided many insights into Mr Barton as a father including his love for taking his family on road trips abroad.

His love of the arts, shown through his support of the Royal Spa Centre and being a friend of Covent Garden, meant that his children were introduced to opera and ballet at a young age.

Pete said: "I will finish my eulogy today by reflecting on Dads unique way of showing his care for us; and ultimately his love for family.

"Yes, there was only so much he could give us as children given his life’s work however his love for us was resolute.

"A degree of autonomy was expected (in line with how he was raised) however whenever you put your hand up for help, he was there.

"Dad had a good heart and would move heaven and earth to try and help you out.

"This was evidenced as recently as last July when he flew my family home from New Zealand to celebrate his birthday.

"This allowed all of Dad’s Grandchildren to be together in Harbury for one last special weekend together."