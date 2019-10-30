Tributes paid to 91-year-old Leamington man who was reported missing

Tributes have been paid to a 91-year-old man from Leamington after he was reported missing.

On Saturday Warwickshire Police found a body in Warwick during a search for the missing 91-year-old.

On Monday officers issued a statement and said that although formal identification was still taking place, they believe it to be the missing man Ronald Lovell.

Ronald had been missing from the Old Milverton area in Leamington since October 13.

This week a number of tributes and flowers have been placed on a bench in Portobello Meadow between Warwick and Leamington for Ronald.

A post was also shared on social media encouraging people to add tributes.

Tributes and flowers have been left on a bench in Portobello Meadow.

One tribute reads: "In loving memory of this local Milverton man Ronald Lovell may you be at peace now.

"Will be greatly missed by family, friends and the local community.

"You were missing for a while but now you have been found you can be at peace."

Another reads: "To my dear uncle Ron, you will always be in my thoughts, I will miss you always. Rest in peace."

Some of the tributes and flowers left on a bench in Portobellow Meadow in memory of Ronald Lovell