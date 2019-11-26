Tribute to former Warwickshire Police Inspector who lived in Kenilworth

Tribute has been paid to former Warwickshire Police Inspector Greg Saville from Kenilworth who died recently.

Mr Saville joined Warwickshire Police in 1973 and was an inspector for more than 20 years.

Greg Saville during his time in Warwickshire Police.

He retired from the force, aged 55, in 2003.

At the time he raised concerns about constant change and a lack of staff hampering the policing efforts in Kenilworth.

He died peacefully aged 71 at his home on Saturday November 16.

He was a beloved husband of Cherry and much-loved father of Vicki and Cara.

His family have said: "Greg was a much loved husband, father, brother and loyal friend.

"He lived in Kenilworth for 35 years and was a familiar and friendly face in the local area.

"Besides being very family-orientated, Greg was a keen table tennis player and walker with a deep appreciation of the outdoors and life-long love of motorbikes.

"He was very clever, kind, warm ,loyal and funny with an innate integrity.

"There are no words to express how much he will be missed by all who knew him.

"He approached his illness with an unwavering strength of character and a calm and philosophical acceptance that helped to ease the path for his family and friends.

"His first thoughts were always of the welfare of those close to him."

Mr Saville's funeral will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium's North Chapel on Monday December 2 from 11am.

Donations can be given on the day to The Brain Tumour Charity.

Alternatively cheques can be sent to Henry Ison and Sons, 22 Warwick Road, Kenilworth, CV8 1HE.