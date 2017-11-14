Trees of Light will shine in Leamington and Whitnash for cause which cared for Carol

Talking about where you want to be when you die is not an easy conversation to have.

But when Carol Caddy came to the Myton Hospices Warwick site to cheer her son Jason on as he finished the charity’s 100km Cycle Challenge in 2016 she decided it was the place she wanted to spend her final days.

Carol was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2013 and having undergone treatment she was initially given the all clear in 2015.

But a few months later she fell ill again and she and her family were given the devastating news that the cancer had returned and was now incurable.

It was during treatment to contain the cancer that she visited the Warwick hospice for the first time and seeing it in a casual situation after Jason had completed the fundraising ride allayed any concerns she had about spending her final days there.

Jason, whose efforts on a bicycle have raised £6,000 for Myton this year, said: “It was very personal at the hospice. Mum had her own room and we could all come and go as we wanted. Towards the end we didn’t really want to leave Mum and for a couple of nights used the family accommodation.

“We could never have cared for her and made her as comfortable and pain free if she’d have been at home. The volunteers on the Inpatient Unit were amazing too we didn’t want much other than to spend time with Mum but if we did want a cup of tea or chat they were there. It was the best place.”

People can support the hospices by donating to Leamington Rotary Club’s Trees of Light Campaign and dedicating a light to a loved one.

Donations can be made until January 6 using the form in the brochures available in Leamington from the town hall, the Royal Priors and at the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Room - and in Whitnash from St Margaret’s church and the library in Franklin Road.

Online donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/mytonhospice/treesoflight2017