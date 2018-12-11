Trees of Light: help Myton Hospices by giving to Leamington Rotary Club's campaign

Donations to this year’s Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign can help terminally ill people spend their final days in as much comfort as possible.

Emma Wren and her family spent ten days at the Warwick Myton Hospice before she died of cancer in February 2016.

The Leamington Tree of Light.

Peter, Emma’s husband, their three children and even the family dog lived with her at the hospital for the best part of a week.

They also used the relatives’ accommodation when a room became available.

Peter said: “Our days were spent having cups of tea and toast, trying the puzzles on the board in the communal area, playing football in the garden and using the family room.

“Everyone we saw just made life comfortable and easy; we didn’t have to think, we were just able to be there. And the most important thing was the incredible care they gave Emma.”

Emma’s son Will later went on to make a heartfelt speech at his school - King Edward VI in Stratford - to encourage pupils to support the charity.

The Rotary Club is again supporting the Myton Hospices through its Trees of Light Christmas fundraising campaign.

People can make donations and dedicate a light on one of the trees in either Leamington or Whitnash to a loved one.

Donations can be made until January 5.

To donate online visit www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight