Tree planting ceremony held in Leamington park to honour resident's contribution to the town on his 95th birthday

The Paulownia Tomentosum tree-planting ceremony in honour of Paul Edwards at Jephson Gardens in Leamington.

A tree-planting ceremony has been held at a Leamington park to honour the contribution to the town of resident Paul Edwards on his 95th birthday last week (June 14).

The Paulownia Tomentosum tree was planted in Jephson Gardens and was ceremonially welcomed by members of the Leamington Society with a round of applause for Paul.

Committee member Ruth Bennion paid a fitting tribute to Paul for his lifelong achievements, both locally and nationally as landscape consultant to the National Trust.

Paul spoke about the tree's history, its discovery, name and journey from Japan.

He wore a sprig of its flowers in his pocket and thanked Jon Holmes of Warwick District Council and its gardening contractor Idverde for their care and skill in sourcing and planting the 'rare and beautiful' tree.