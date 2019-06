A tree has come down in a park in Warwick following the recent bad weather.

The tree, which is in St Nicholas Park, is understood to have come down at some point yesterday (Tuesday).

It has come down near the cafe and the area around the fallen tree has been taped off.

Warwick District Council have been contacted for a comment.

The fallen tree in St Nicholas Park. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

