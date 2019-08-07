Travellers spotted on school grounds in Warwick

Travellers have been spotted on school grounds in Warwick.

Towards the end of last week going into this week a group of travellers were spotted by residents moving to various sites across the town - including in the Chase Meadow area.

Travellers have been spotted on the school grounds.

Now a group have travellers have moved onto the playing fields at Myton School in Myton Road.

A resident said that the group arrived over the weekend and that the police have attended the site.

They said: "I spoke with the police who said it was private land so the owners had to get an eviction notice. Then a second lot arrived Monday and have taken residence. Some of the vehicles and motor vans are right up against the rear of properties in Myton Gardens."

It is also understood that there is another group of travellers in the Warwick Gates area.

Myton School and Warwickshire Police have been contacted for comments.