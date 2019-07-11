Travellers spotted in Warwick care park

A group of travellers have been spotted in a car park in Warwick.

Last night members of the Warwick community were posting on social media that they had seen a convoy of caravans heading into Warwick.

Travellers have been spotted on a car park in Warwick.

The group have gained access to the Myton Fields car park.

It is understood that the first caravans appeared on the site at the beginning of the week with more seen arriving last night (Wednesday).

According to Warwickshire County Council's 'unauthorised Gypsy and Traveller encampments' web page Warwick District Council representatives have 'visited and assessed the site and have decided to commence legal action.'

Warwick District Council have been contacted for a comment.