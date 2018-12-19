Travellers look set to stay in Warwick over Christmas period

Travellers that have set up camp on a car park in Warwick look set to stay over the Christmas holidays.

Earlier this week travellers set up camp on a car park at Warwick Racecourse.

Today (Wednesday) officers from Warwick District Council went to court to get a possession order.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment at the Stables car park area two in Hampton Road in Warwick.

“Warwick District Council officers attended court today (December 19) to apply for a possession order.

“Individuals from the unauthorised encampment attended to make representations and the court hearing was relisted for January 8 2019.

“The police have committed to monitoring the unauthorised encampment for the duration.”

Warwick Racecourse have been contacted for a comment.