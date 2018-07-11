Travellers access Abbey Fields

Travellers have set up camp in Abbey Fields after accessing the fields yesterday evening (Tuesday July 10).

It is believed the travellers got onto the land, at the bottom of the hill running down from the war memorial where the Kenilworth Lions' Grand Show takes place, at around 6pm.

Kenilworth town councillor Kate Dickson said Warwickshire Police were aware and were working with Warwick District Council to resolve the situation.

Warwickshire Police and Warwick District Council have been contacted for comment.