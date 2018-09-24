Witness appeal after elderly pedestrian is killed in Warwick collision

A collision in Warwick which saw an elderly pedestrian killed has sparked a police appeal for witnesses.

At around 7pm, on Saturday September 22, a collision took place on Emscote Road involving a blue Honda Accord and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his eighties, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

The road was closed while emergency services were in attended.

If anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 372 of 22 September 2018.