Wasps fans in Warwick district can get free travel for the game this weekend

Wasps fans in the Warwick district are being offered free travel to the game against Gloucester on Saturday (October 6).

Wasps fans can travel free direct to the Ricoh Arena with company Zeelo.

Fans who book a ticket with Zeelo to the Wasps game will also get the opportunity to receive 20 per cent off their match ticket price.

Fans simply need to book a seat with Zeelo and they will then receive a code which can then be used on the Wasps website to purchase the discounted ticket.

Booked tickets are sent straight to user’s phones.

Zeelo will be organising pick up points from various locations including Stratford, Kenilworth and Warwick.

A full list of pick up points can be found here: https://zeelo.co/rides/wasps/wasps-vs-gloucester-15289

Fans also have the opportunity to purchase a season pass for travel to the Ricoh Arena. The season pass will cover all regular home league games and start from £110.

For more information on season passes and tickets for journeys to other Wasps games, go to: https://zeelo.co/rides/wasps