Two people cut from vehicles after collision near Warwick

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to remove two casualties from two vehicles following a collision near Warwick this morning.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service fire control received a 999 call at 8.44am on Tuesday, September 25, reporting a road traffic collision on the A4189 Hampton Road near Warwick.

Two fire engines from Leamington were mobilised along with an officer.

The Police and Ambulance were informed by fire control.

Crews were faced with a three vehicle road traffic collision with two persons trapped in the vehicles.

A request was made for a third fire engine to assist, this was a crew from Gaydon Fire Station who were covering in the Leamington area at the time.