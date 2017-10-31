Truck crashes into central reservation on M40 between Banbury and Gaydon

A truck crashed into the central reservation of the M40 between Banbury and Gaydon this morning (Tuesday, October 31).

Highways England tweeted a vehicle hit the central barriers between junctions 12 for Gaydon and 11 for Banbury at around 9.20am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident at around 9.50am by South Central Ambulance Service.

A WMAS spokesman said a truck had been in a collision with a tree in the central reservation but no one was seriously hurt or needed to go to hospital.

Lanes on both sides of the motorway were initially closed but the southbound lane reopened at about 9.50am, leaving the northbound far right lane shut until 1.25pm.

The incident has caused long delays for motorists as with one describing the motorway as a ‘car park’ on Twitter.