Traffic building after collisions on A46 near Warwick and Kenilworth

Traffic is currently building up on the A46 after two collisions this afternoon (Wednesday).

The first collision has happened on the A46 Warwick By Pass Southbound between A429 Coventry Road and A4177 Birmingham Road.

One lane was closed heading past Warwick towards junction 15 on the M40 but this has now reopened.

The second incident also happened on the A46 southbound between the A452 and A429 Coventry Road.

Emergency services are currently on the scene. The section of road has been closed. The closure is from the Stoneleigh turning.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to the scene by police at 4.47pm to reports of a four vehicle road traffic collision.

“One ambulance is on the scene treating a patient.”