More congestion is expected on a busy road near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth - here are the details

More congestion is expected on a busy road near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth as work continues on the A46.

More congestion is expected on a busy road near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth as work continues on the A46.

As from today (Monday September 6), the A46 will be closed overnight for narrow lanes to be installed.

These lanes will be in place for about a year.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said "As our contractor Colas-SIAC continues to make progress in constructing the improvements to the Stoneleigh Junction, we now require traffic management to be installed on the A46 to create three narrow lanes in both directions in the immediate vicinity of the junction.

"These narrow lanes will provide a safe working area for construction of the new A46 bridge abutments and will remain in place until summer 2022. During this time, to ensure the safety of the workforce and road users, a 50mph speed limit will be in place and enforced by safety cameras."

Here are more details on the planned closures:

September 6-7 – A46 southbound closure

Between 8pm and 6am the A46 southbound carriageway will be closed between Stivichall Interchange (A46/A45 junction at Coventry) and Thickthorn island (A46/A452 junction at Kenilworth). During this time road users wishing to travel south on the A46 from Stivichall Interchange will be diverted to a signed diversion route along the A45 in a westerly direction to the A45/A452 junction. Vehicles will then be directed south along the A452 to the A452/A4177 junction with the A4177 then being followed until road users can enter the A46 at Stanks island near Warwick and continue their journey. An alternative route will be signed for HGV’s using the M42 and M40.

September 8-9 – A46 northbound closure

Between 8pm and 6am the A46 northbound carriageway will be closed between Thickthorn island (A46/A452 junction at Kenilworth) and Stivichall Interchange (A46/A45 junction at Coventry). During this time road users wishing to travel north on the A46 will be diverted along a signed diversion route from Stanks island at Warwick, along the A4177 to the A4177/A452 junction and then onwards to the A45 via the A452. At the A452/A45 junction road users will be directed to travel in an easterly direction along the A45 where they will be able to re-enter the A46 at Stivichall Interchange and continue on their journey. An alternative route will be signed for HGV’s using the M40 and M42.

What are the overall plans for the junction?