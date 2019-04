The incident on the A46 near Warwick has now been cleared.

Earlier this morning motorists faced lon delays and tailbacks after a lorry towing industrial machinery stalled.

Motorists are facing long delays.

The incident has happened on the A46 Warwick By Pass Northbound from M40 J15 (Warwick / Longbridge Island) to A4177 / A425 (Stanks Island).

It led to tailbacks to the Hampton Lucy roundabout heading up from Stratford in Snitterfield, to Hatton as well as Hampton Road (A4189) leading back to High Street in Warwick town centre.