Traffic delays likely after diesel spill near Leamington exit ramp at M40 junction

The road is closed at the M40 junction 14 exit towards Leamgton due to a significant diesel spill.

Firefighters with the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service from crews out of Leamington and Gaydon have responded.

Lanes of traffic are also closed in opposite direction from Greys Mallory island towards the junction 14 on slip.



Firefighters responded to the M40 where an HGV vehicle had ruptured its fuel tank and leaked an unknown amount of fuel onto the roadway.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet and environmental pack to contain the incident.

The exit ramp closed due to the fuel spillage on the M40 southbound at J14 / A452.

Traffic is coping well.

The slip road has been closed to aid with the clean-up of a diesel spillage on the A452.