Traffic is currently building in Leamington after a van flipped over in the road this morning (Monday).

Around 9am this morning a van ended up on its side just off the roundabout by Pets at Home in Leamington.

The rooundabut exit heading down to Princes Drive is currently closed and traffic is building in the area.

Police are currently at the scene.