Traffic is currently building around the M40 near Warwick.

One lane was closed on the M40 northbound due to a broken-down vehicle but it has now reopened.

Traffic is building in the area

It has happened just after junction 15 for the A46 Longbridge Island.

This is causing congestion to junction 13 for Bishop's Tachbrook.

The incident is also causing wider congestion on the A452 with traffic leading to Greys Mallory Island.