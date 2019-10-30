Town of Kenilworth to host three Remembrance Day ceremonies

The town of Kenilworth will host three Remembrance Day ceremonies with the first one set for this Saturday at War Memorial in Abbey Hill.

The first of the Remembrance Day ceremonies will start at 11am on Saturday November 2. The event involves the Kenilworth Mayor Alison Firth and representatives from the Royal British Legion placing crosses in the ground at the Kenilworth War Memorial.

Remembrance Day

George Illingworth, the chair of the Kenilworth branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “We will be dedicating the garden of remembrance at the war memorial on Abbey Hill.”

People will be able to add crosses at the garden of remembrance at their leisure in the days leading up to November 11.

The main ceremony for Kenilworth will be held on Sunday November 10 at the War Memorial monument in Abbey Hill.

Scouts, guides and cadets will help start the event with a parade at 10.15am followed by a service led by the Rev Stella Bailey from St Nicholas Church at around 10.50am.

Mr Illingworth added: “It's an ecumenical service that involves the clergy from several churches in town. There will also be a band from the Salvation Army Young People's Band from Coventry.”

More than 50 wreaths will be placed at the memorial as part of the ceremony. All the wreaths for the ceremony will be on display in the window at the Shakespeare Hospice charity shop.

The Sunday ceremony will also include the reading of a half dozen names of men who died in 1919 as a result of their injuries from First World War.

A third Remembrance Day ceremony will take place on Monday November 11 with a two-minute silence being held at the War Memorial on Abbey Hill.

Mr Illingworth added: “The community in its different ways come together to remember those who have lost their lives in war.

“The event for Kenilworth is quite large for the town. It is quite an event.”