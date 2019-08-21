Tour stage winner Groenewegen heads to Warwick

Four-time Tour de France stage winner Dylan Groenewegen will power through Warwickshire for Stage 7 of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain next month.

The 26-year-old Dutchman has ridden in the UK’s biggest professional cycle race twice before, winning stages on both occasions, as well as taking the Cetaphil Points classification on his first appearance.

Joining him on the provisional start list are two further OVO Energy Tour of Britain stage winners, Matteo Trentin and Cameron Meyer of Mitchelton-SCOTT.

Groenewegen won stage seven of the Tour de France this summer, as well as helping his Jumbo – Visma squad to victory in the team time trial.

The remaining five members of the Jumbo-Visma team for the OVO Energy Tour of Britain will be confirmed closer to the rac, but could include Laurens De Plus, who claimed his maiden stage race victory at the weekend by winning the Binck Bank Tour in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Another rider clinching stage race success at the weekend ahead of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain was Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) who won two stages and the overall of the Tour of Utah.

Already confirmed for the OVO Energy Tour of Britain is multi-talented Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon – Circus Cycling Team), who continued his stellar 2019 season by winning the opening stage of the Arctic Race of Norway last week.

Further rider announcements will be made over the coming days in the build up to the OVO Energy Tour of Britain, which arrives in Warwickshire on Friday, September 13.

Warwick will host this year’s race start, with the world’s top riders set to pass through the University of Warwick, Kenilworth, Meriden, Atherstone, Bedworth and Wellesbourne.

Riders will climb Sun Rising Hill near Edge Hill before beginning the first of two full loops of a clockwise 12-kilometre finishing circuit around Burton Dassett and Farnborough, giving fans there three chances to see the action.