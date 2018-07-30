Tour of Britain looking for best 'land art' in Warwickshire ahead of race

A competition has been launched to find the best and most eye-catching 'land art' along the Warwickshire stage of the UK’s most prestigious cycle race.

Community groups, schools, businesses and land owners across the county are being encouraged to take part in the contest, which has been started by the organisers of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain.

Land art has been long been a feature of the major international cycling events and involves community groups or farmers creating images in fields and other public areas which are then picked up by the helicopter film crews following the race.

And organisers are now looking for the best piece of land art in Warwickshire when Stage Four of the Tour of Britain comes on Wednesday September 5.

Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr Izzi Seccombe, said: “This is a fantastic idea to celebrate the Tour of Britain coming to Warwickshire and getting the whole community

involved with this major event.

“The competition is also a wonderful way to showcase the talents of groups, schools and artists throughout the area as it is broadcast around the globe.

“We would urge people to get involved, but please speak to land owners before creating pieces, make sure you get all the proper permissions and let’s make this a colourful and

creative stage.”

A panel comprising of race director Mick Bennett, ITV4 presenters Matt Barbet and Yanto Barker, and representatives from race organisers SweetSpot will decide the top three pieces of art at the end of this year's event.

The winner will receive a trophy and commemorative Tour of Britain prizes, presented in person by Mick Bennett, while the runner-up and third-place finisher will also take home

trophies for their efforts.

Mick said: “We are delighted to be adding this land art competition to the ways that communities across the country can get involved in the race this September."

The race starts in Nuneaton at 11am, and will pass through Kenilworth, Warwick, Moreton Morrell, Wellesbourne, Kineton, Fenny Compton, Southam and near Princethorpe before finally finishing in Leamington.

Anyone wishing to enter and to find out more should visit the Tour of Britain website.