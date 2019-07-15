Top-scorer Mackey puts family ahead of Racing Club

Striker Ben Mackey will not be returning to Racing Club Warwick this season after deciding to step away from the game.

Mackey, who is still the youngest player to have appeared for Coventry City, led Racers to promotion last season with 37 goals.

However, the 32-year-old has decided not to commit for the 2019/20 Midland Premier League campaign in order to concentrate on his young family.

“My second daughter is on the way plus growing work commitments means I have little spare time,” admitted Mackey.

“It feels the right time to hang the boots up after a great season but never say never.”

Racers boss Scott Easterlow admitted the loss of Mackey would be a blow but said he had delivered on the target set for him last summer.

“We spoke last pre-season about trying to get his local side back on the move up the league and he played his part same as everyone,” said Easterlow.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t convince him to carry on.”