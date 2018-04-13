Top official of rail regulator 'authorises Kenilworth Station'

A top official of the national rail regulator announced he 'authorised Kenilworth Station' on social media last night (Thursday April 12).

Ian Prosser, HM Chief Inspector of Railways at the Officer for Rail and Road (ORR), said: 'Today I have authorised Kenilworth Station' on Twitter at just after 8.30pm last night.

The ORR then retweeted him, saying: "Great news, Kenilworth station moves a step nearer to opening."

However, a firm opening date has yet to be announced.

On Tuesday March 20, the joint managing director of Warwickshire County Council Monica Fogarty said the council had submitted all the relevant information to the ORR so it could make a decision on whether to authorise the station's use.

Warwickshire County Council could not immediately be reached for comment to clarify when the station might open.

When the station opens, it will run an hourly service between Leamington and Coventry operated by West Midlands Railway. There will be no service on Sundays.