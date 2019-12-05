Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park festival returning to Warwick

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Pub festival will be returning to Warwick.

The festival, which showcases Michelin-starred and award-winning pubs and restaurants, came to the town for the first time in July.

The three-day event was held in St Nicholas Park and saw a line-up of chefs, stalls and music acts including Will Young, Tom Odell, Razorlight, Stereo MCs and Scouting for Girls.

Kenilworth's very own Michelin-starred restaurant The Cross and Warwick's Rose and Crown were among the restaurants showcased at the event.

Fred Siriex, who is the Maître d' in Channel 4's show First Dates, also made an appearance at this year's festival.

Pub in the Park in Warwick in July. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

Now the team behind Pub in the Park have announced that the festival will be returning to St Nicholas Park in June 2020.

Tom Kerridge said “Wow, what a summer. Pub in the Park was an absolute blast.

"I’ve had a sneak peek at the line-up for 2020, and wow, it looks good; tasty food, more amazing chefs and awesome musicians all in your local park”.

Steve Lane, Pub in the Park Managing Director, said: “We’re thrilled at the prospect of bringing our brilliant food, drink and music festival to eight towns in 2020 including two brand new venues. Tom or one of his incredible band of Chef friends will be hosting each festival – watch out for more line-up announcements and tickets on-sale in January.”

Left to right: chef Atul Kochhar, Tom Kerridge and Fred Siriex, from Channel 4's First Dates. Photo supplied

The line-up of chefs and music acts are due to be announced over the coming months.

Pub in the Park will be taking place on the following dates at the following venues:

· Marlow: May 15 to May 17

· Chichester: May 29 to May * subject to licence

The stage at Pub in the Park in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

· Warwick: June 5th to June 7

· Bath: June 19 to June 21

· Dulwich: July 3 to July 5 * subject to licence

· Tunbridge Wells: July 10 to July 12

· Chiswick: September 4 to September 6

· St Albans: September 11 to September 13