Tollbar Warwick puts its best foot forward in Leamington 10k for Christine's Crew

A Volvo retailer in Warwick is taking part in a 10k charity run, for the second year in a row.

Tollbar Warwick on Heathcote Lane has entered 15 team members into the Leamington Regency 10k which starts at Newbold Terrace East in Leamington Spa.

The team will be running on Sunday April 7 in aid of Christine’s Crew, a local charity that offers emotional and financial support to those affected by cancer.

Tollbar Warwick is sponsoring the charity run, and will have an XC40 and XC60 on display at the finish line.

Tony Wilson, managing director at Tollbar Warwick, said: “We’re all excited to take part in the Leamington Regency 10k for our second year in a row, as we had such a great experience last time raising money for a worthy charity.

“This year we are raising money for Christine’s Crew to help Christine achieve her goal of helping those affected by cancer. Christine sadly lost her fight to cancer in 2015, and so it’s important we raise as much as we can in her memory.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the event, and encourage people in Leamington Spa to take part in the charity run and to visit our display on the day.”

To find out more about Leamington Regency 10k, please visit: www.regency10k.co.uk/

For further information about Tollbar Warwick, please visit volvocarswarwick.co.uk or email volvocars.warwick@sytner.co.uk