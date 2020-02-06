Tickets to go on sale for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park event in Warwick

Tickets for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Pub event in Warwick will be going on sale on Friday (February 7).

Pre-sale tickets were released on Wednesday (February 5) for those who hasd signed up to the Pub in the Park newsletter.

Pub in the Park will be returning to Warwick in June. Photo supplied

General release for the festival tickets will be taking place at 10am on Friday with ticket options ranging from afternoon or evening sessions to the whole weekend as well as VIP tickets.

The Pub in the Park festival will be returning to St Nicholas Park in June for a second year.

Every event will celebrate the very best food the country has to offer, combined with fantastic live music, chef demonstrations, top quality shopping and other festival fun.

This year Warwick's event will be hosted by chef and patron of Michelin-starred restaurant Number 6 in Padstow and The Mariners Public House in Rock, Paul Ainsworth.

The line-up of restaurants include Leamington's Star and Garter and Kenilworth's Michelin-starred restaurant The Cross.

Last week some of the music line-up was also announced with All Saints, Basement Jaxx, Beverley Knight and The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club being confirmed for the Warwick weekend.

Tom Kerridge said: “I am so proud of what Pub in the Park has become - a coming together of the best chefs in the business, a celebration of incredible food topped off with an ace music line-up where you can create amazing memories with family and friends – it’s my idea of the perfect day out!”

Tickets cost £35 for an afternoon session and £45 for the evening. Children’s tickets, VIP tickets and all weekend tickets are also available at: www.pubintheparkuk.com

Here's the line-up for Warwick so far:

Pop-up pubs

The Hand & Flowers

Atul Kochhar’s Sindhu

The Churchill Arms

The Cross at Kenilworth

Café Murano

The Star Inn

Purnell’s

The Star &Garter

The Mariners Public House by Paul Ainsworth

Salt

Chefs

Atul Kochhar

Nick Deverell Smith

Adam Bennett

Angela Hartnett

Andrew Pern

Glynn Purnell

Paul Ainsworth

Paul Foster

Music

Friday evening:

Basement Jaxx (DJ Set)

Saturday afternoon:

Roland Gift

Saturday evening:

All Saints

Sunday afternoon:

Beverley Knight

The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club