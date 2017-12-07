Tickets for Warwick’s sell-out Ball become available

Tickets for a sell-out event in Warwick have become available last minute.

The annual Christmas Regency Ball, which is organised by Unlocking Warwick, will be taking place this weekend in the Ballroom in the Court House in Jury Street.

The Ball, which takes place on Saturday (December 9), has become a very popular annual event since it was revived in 2014 when the Court House and Town Hall was reopened after a complete refurbishment.

The first floor ballroom had been the social centre of Warwick throughout the Georgian and Victorian periods, with the Hunt Ball, the Races Ball and various Charity Balls the highlights of the social calendar.

This year Regency dance enthusiasts are coming from far and wide to enjoy an evening of elegance, with dance-caller Frances Richardson, live music from Mr Sayer’s Players, and a presentation by Unlocking Warwick about the strict etiquette of the ball which had to be observed 200 years ago.

Tickets for the event were all reserved before they had gone on sale.

Due to last minute cancellations a few tickets have now become available.

If anyone would like a ticket they should contact Tricia Scott by emailing: regencyball@unlockingwarwick.org

Tickets cost £21 and include a welcome drink of prosecco or authentic negus, and canapes.

Doors open at 7pm and dancing begins at 7.30pm.