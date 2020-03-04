Ticketless parking to be introduced at Leamington multi-storey

A busy multi-storey car park in Leamington will soon operate under a ticketless system.

The St Peter’s multi-storey car park new automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system will scan vehicle number plates at the entry barrier, but will no longer issue a ticket.

The car park, in Augusta Place, will remain as pay-on-foot and customers will be required to input their vehicle registration into the new payment machines before returning to their cars.

New improved technology also means that parking at St Peter’s can be paid for by credit or debit card as well as cash.

Warwick District Council, which manages and operates the car park has said it recognises that there could be some disruption during the transition period and will ensure that members of the ranger’s team are on hand to assist customers.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, Cllr David Norris said: “Once our customers familiarise themselves with the new arrangements, we are confident that all of our car park users, will find the new system at St Peter’s a big improvement, with speedier entry and exit and a variety of pavement options.”