Ticket prices for Kenilworth Station revealed

Ticket prices for journeys to and from Kenilworth Station have been announced.

West Midlands Trains will operate the service from Sunday December 10, the date when the station is due to open.

However, this planned opening date has been called into doubt recently.

The ticket prices will be as follows:

Kenilworth to Coventry:

Off-Peak Day Return - £2.90

Anytime Day Return - £3.50

Anytime Day Single - £2.50

Weekly Season - £14

Off-Peak Return, Anytime Single, Anytime Return - n/a

Kenilworth to Leamington:

Off-Peak Day Return - £2.90

Anytime Day Return - £3.50

Anytime Day Single - £2.50

Weekly Season - £14

Off-Peak Return, Anytime Single, Anytime Return - n/a

The provisional timetable for the service can be seen here