Ticket now on sale for Warwickshire Scouts and Guides show

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Warwickshire Scouts and Guides Gang show.

The Warwickshire Gang Show (WAGS) is a variety show performed by members of Warwickshire Scouts and Guides each year.

Tickets are now on sale for the WAGS Gang Show 2020. Photo submitted.

A cast and crew of more than 200 people are rehearsing and getting ready for the show next year.

The cast is made up of scout and guide members aged from six to 25.

Over the last 40 years WAGS have helped local and national charities by raising money and awareness. The cast raise money during rehearsals and back stage by doing various things such as bake sales, collections at the end of shows and auctions.

The 2020 show will be raising money for The Mat Davis Foundation for Terminal Cancer, which is based in Warwick.

The first show took in 1972 and has been held annually ever since around Warwickshire. Since 1989 the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington has been the home for the annual show.

The show will be held from February 25 to February 29 2020 at 7.15pm and at a matinee showing on Saturday February 29 at The Royal Spa Centre in Leamington.

Tickets are now on sale and are only available from WAGS and they are not on sale from the Spa Centre.

To book go to www.wagsgangshow.org.uk