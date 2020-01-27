Three Stop HS2 protesters arrested at camp near Leamington

Three Stop HS2 protesters who are trying to halt clearance works on the high-speed rail project from taking place near Leamington have been arrested.

The Courier received reports from protestors this morning that the arrests had taken place at the site off the Welsh Road near Offchurch.

Stop HS2 campaign sign.

And Warwickshire Police have now confirmed that one woman and one man have been arrested for aggravated trespass while another woman has also been arrested for breach of the peace.

The camp was set up on Thursday morning.

Protesters say the works, which include clearing hedge rows and felling trees, should not be taking place while the Government decides whether or not to proceed with the high-speed rail project.