Three released on conditional bail following fatal collision on A46 in Warwickshire

Police have released three men on conditional police bail this morning (May 2) after questioning them in relation to a fatal collision on the A46 near Stratford early on Tuesday (April 30).

The three men aged 21, 21 and 22 of no fixed abode were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving on 30 April 2019.

One of the three men, the driver, was also further arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Crime news

Police were called to the incident at 5.40am on Tuesday morning.

A male in the Ford Fiesta involved in the incident, who is believed to have been a passenger, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers investigating the collision believe the incident occurred sometime between 3.50am and 04.35am and that two vehicles were involved.

Police believe that a vehicle may have parked up near to the collision site for a short time after the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage of this.

Police are also asking for witnesses or dashcam footage of the silver Ford Fiesta prior to the collision on the A46 in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The A46 was closed for several hours to allow emergency services to attend the scene.

Any witnesses are please asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 36 of April 30 2019.