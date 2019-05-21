Three people arrested following car key burglary in Leamington

Police have arrested three people after two cars were stolen during a burglary in Leamington.

An investigation was launched following the incident in Dunblane Drive in the early hours of Saturday (18 May) morning.

The three from Birmingham were arrested following a pursuit in the West Midlands.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information that could help police can call 101 quoting incident 67 of 18 May 2019.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.