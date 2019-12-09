Three men arrested on suspicion of burglary after incident on the Parade in Leamington

Warwickshire Police have arrested three men in connection to a commercial burglary in the Parade of Leamington.

Police were called around 2.40am this morning (Monday December 9) to a commercial premises on Parade after an alarm was activated.

Officers attended and following a short pursuit, three men – a 20-year-old from Nuneaton, an 18-year-old from Nuneaton and a 34-year-old of no fixed abode – were arrested.

A quantity of perfume was subsequently recovered.

The men remain in police custody while investigations continue.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information that could help police with their ongoing enquiries should call police on 101 quoting incident number 29 of December 9.

People can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website

Police are also investigating a similar commercial burglary which occurred at a pharmacy in the Parade of Leamington last week.