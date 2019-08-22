Three Leamington pubs named among the best in the UK

Three pubs from Leamington have made it into the shortlist for the best pubs in the UK.

Apehangers Bar has been named in the ‘Best for Entertainment’ category, The Fat Pug in the ‘Best For Family’ and the Drawing Board in the ‘Best Beer Pub’, as part of The Great British Pub Awards.

The Fat Pug.

There are less than 100 pubs going through to the final out of the whole of the UK so having three from the same town is a great achievement, said the pubs’ owners.

“We are delighted to be shortlisted in The Great British Pub Awards at two of our sites,” said Mathew Crowther, owner of Apehangers Bar and The Fat Pug.

“We are chuffed to bits to be joining the mighty Drawing Board as three of the best venues in the UK!

“The Fat Pug neighbourhood pub and kitchen is in its seventh year and won ‘Best Innovative Pub’ at the Star Pub and Bar Awards 2019. The Fat Pug continues to thrive with both locals and families.

The Drawing Board.

“Our fledgling bar, Apehangers, is only two years old and has exploded on to the scene as Leamington’s only hidden bar, beneath uber cool coffee shop Procaffeinate. “Apehangers biker vibe is the perfect setting for quiz nights and live music as well as a huge array of different events.”

Sam Cornwall-Jones, owner of The Drawing Board, said: “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted in the finals of the great British Pub Awards ‘Best Beer Pub’ for the second time.

“Since we opened in 2015 we have really tried to push the envelope with our beer selection including our own brew, Elephant Wash with Old Pie Factory in Warwick.

“Our own ‘DB Bottle Shop’ will be open soon specialising in craft beer, Japanese whisky and artisan liquor.

Apehangers.

“All of the sites are independently run and continue to buck the trend in a struggling market.

“The DB won best independent business last year at the Leamington Business Awards.”

The awards ceremony takes place in September in London.