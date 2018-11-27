Three Kenilworth burglaries reported yesterday

Burglars have been active in Kenilworth once again as three burglaries were reported in the town yesterday (Monday).

Between 1pm on Saturday November 24 and 11.30am on Monday November 26 offenders removed a double glazed window to gain access to a property at Malthouse Lane.

Once inside, the burglars stole several items of jewellery. This is incident 253 of November 26.

Between midnight and 8am on Monday November 26, offenders broke into a garden shed at the rear of a property in Rounds Hill.

Several items were taken including a black power saw, a cordless Makita strimmer, a Makita hedge cutter, a Scott mountain bike and a road racer bike.This is incident 130 of November 26.

And between 5pm on Sunday November 25 and 8am on Monday November 26, two sheds were broken into at a single property on Rouncil Lane.

Before accessing the sheds the offenders cut off a padlock on a gate leading to the sheds. The sheds were also broken into by having their padlocks cut off.

It is unclear this stage what items of property may have been taken. This is incident 175 of November 26.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.