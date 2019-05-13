Three fire crews called to house fie in Lillington

Three fire crews were called out to a house fire in Lillington this morning (Monday).

Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call to a house fire in Ascot Ride at 1.30am.

Three fire crews were called to the scene.

Three fire crews were called to the scene.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene; two from Leamington Fire Station and one from Kenilworth fire station.

When the crews arrived they found that the fire was located in the kitchen.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel and positive pressure ventilation equipment.

An ambulance also attended because one of the residents had suffered from smoke inhalation.