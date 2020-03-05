Three-day mental health and wellbeing event for all to be held at Sikh temple in Leamington

Sikhs in Leamington and Warwick have put out an open invite to people living in and around the towns to a mental health and wellbeing awareness event taking place over three days at the Gudwara Sahib temple

The Mental Health and Wellbeing event, taking place next Friday (March 13), Saturday (March 14) and Sunday (March 15), will coincide with Sikh New Year celebrations.

Poster for the mental health awareness event taking place at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh temple in Leamington.

Sessions will include a new mums coffee morning on the Friday to launch the event, men's and women's yoga classes, thai chi, workshops on how children can stay safe online, talks on mental health, positive thinking, domestic violence, suicide, addiction and self-harm awareness and other subjects from experts, professionals and counselors and an exhibition about the work of charities in and around the town.

Cllr Mini Mangat (Labour, Leamington Willes): "‘This three-day health event at the Gurdwara Sahib is a first for us here in Leamington and Warwick.

"It is crucial to break through mental health stigmas that can exist within our community by focusing on raising awareness and access to support for taboo subjects within mental health like addiction, suicide, coping with bereavement and domestic abuse to name a few.

"This is a collaborative approach with many volunteers and agencies coming together, and speakers who have lived experiences from within the community, reaching out and taking important information and messages direct to the community in the Gurdwara Sahib.

"This event coincides with the Sikh New Year beginning on March 14 2020 with the month of Chet.

"Starting the new year communicating and sharing that its ,’ok not to be ok and that its absolutely ok to ask for help’ is a great message for the new year ahead."

For more information visit Gurdwara Sahib Leamington & Warwick.