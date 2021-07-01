Three-car crash in Leamington - two people injured

A driver has been taken to hospital after a three-car collision in Leamington this afternoon (Thursday).

Paramedics were called to Stanley Court in Sydenham at 3.50pm.

They said that two women were hurt but not badly injured.

A spokesperson said: "One of them was the driver of one of the cars and was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Warwick Hospital.