Three arrested in police 'day of action' against drugs in south Warwickshire

A 'day of action' by police targeting the supply of drugs in south Warwickshire yesterday (Wedensday September 26) led to three being arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

The 'Operation Cerberus' day of action was intended to disrupt 'county lines' drug activity in and around Stratford.

Operation Cerberus was launched after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg in December 2017 following a dispute over drugs.

To date, 23 people have been arrested as part of the operation and more than £30,000 worth of drugs seized.

Today's day of action saw a warrant executed in Carew Close, Stratford, and an automatic number plate recognition operation in the south of the county.

Officers supported Warwick District Council in reclaiming a property on Millers Road, Warwick, which they suspected was being used by drug dealers. The house has been boarded up.

The three arrests were made in Canal Bank, Bishopton Lane, Stratford, after officers suspected they were involved in drug dealing.

A 23-year-old woman from Coventry, 43-year-old man from Stratford, and 30-year-old man from Stratford were all arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. A significant quantity of a drugs believed to be crack cocaine and heroin were seized.

Sergeant Simon Ryan said: "Days of action like this mean we can focus our resources on targeting this serious problem and send out a clear message to drug dealers that they are not welcome in Stratford. We are committed to disrupting their activity and making the town as hostile as possible for them to operate in.

"Where there is county lines drug dealing there is often violent crime and this impacts on everyone in the town.

"Much of our activity is based on intelligence provided by members of the public. I would urge anyone who has any information about drug dealing in their area to contact us."

County lines drug dealing involves a group from a large urban area travelling to smaller locations to sell drugs.

They may challenge an existing group from the local are or another county line group in order to take over the local market which often causes an increase in violent incidents.

County line groups travel between urban and county locations on a regular basis to collect drugs and deliver cash. They will use local properties as a base for their activities; this is often acquired by force or coercion referred to as 'cuckooing'.

Adult drug users, adults with mental health issues and vulnerable females are exploited for their properties or to assist with dealing within the area.

Anyone with information about drug dealing can call 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.