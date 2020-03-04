Thousands of pounds raised in memory of Kenilworth man who died following a tragic holiday accident

Friends and family of a much-loved Kenilworth man who died following a tragic holiday accident have raised £4,750 in his memory.

Richard Bunt, who went to school at St Augustine’s Primary and Princethorpe College, died in 2017 at the age of 33.

The fundraising event for Richard Bunt raised 4,750

Richard set-up a golf day in 2013 to bring his friends together at Christmas - and now the event is now used to celebrate his memory and raise money for good causes. This year’s total was a record for the event and means £12,000 has been raised in the past three years tothe brain injury charity Headway.

32 players took part in the Par 3 competition at Nailcote Hall, Balsall Common, with Rob Kendall and Steve Williams. The original event has been schedule before Christmas but was postponed due to bad weather.

An auction and raffle were then held at the Virgin and Castles pub – where prizes included a VIP helicopter flight in London, donated by Kenilworth marine construction firm Proserve, a meal for six at Harringtons – where Richard had worked as a teenager, a week’s holiday in Cornwall and signed Coventry City memorabilia.

Dan Donovan, who helps organise the event, said: “We’re blown away by the total raised. The day is a great chance for everyone to get together and celebrate Rich. To pass £12,000 in three years is an incredible tribute to a tremendous man.

“We’d like to thank everyone who donated a prize. The support from Warwickshire businesses was hugely appreciated and we hope to continue to raise money for good causes for many years to come.”

To find out more about Headway, visit https://www.headwayinmemory.org.uk/tribute/richard-james-bunt/

To donate in memory of Richard, visit https://www.justgiving.com/remember/463929/Richard-Bunt

Local companies to support the event this year Waitrose, Harringtons, Proserve, Coventry City, Wasps, Edgbaston, Nailcote Hall and the Liberal Club in Leamington.