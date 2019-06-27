Thousands of pounds raised for charity at Kineton Music Festival

The weather smiled on the Kineton Music Festival 2019 as people enjoyed the second largest festival to date held last weekend in the grounds of the Kineton Sports & Social Club.

The festival raised over £5,500 for three charities, which included The Shakespeare Hospice, Dogs for Good and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance service.

Kineton Music Festival 2019

The Festival has raised more than £56k for charities over the seven years of its life. The Friday night ‘Eve of Festival Party’ kicked off the event and saw festival-goers rocking to the sounds of ‘Chaos’ in the events hall.

The vibrant female-fronted band ensured the dance floor remained actively occupied throughout the night with their range of expertly delivered cover songs.

Saturday saw The SKAlectrics, from North Oxfordshire, topping the bill on the main stage, belting out those well-known two-tone and Trojan tunes to great approval from the highly animated mosh-pit.

The acoustic stage captivated the crowd with an exquisitely eclectic range of music, culminating in delightful tunes from ‘The lost Notes’.

Kaitlynn Harris on the climbing wall at the Kineton Music Festival

The festival also offered music workshops such as the “Uke-Can” Rock 'n Roll workshop where a member of the Jigantics band taught people the basics of how to play the ukulele.

The festival also offered lots of kids activities in the ticket price, which included an inflatable obstacle course and a climbing wall.

Clive Rickman, the festival's coordinator, said: “KMF depends on the support of generous sponsors, the good will of talented performers - many of whom play solely for travelling expenses - and scores of enthusiastic volunteers. We are grateful to them all.”